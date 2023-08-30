Helsinki | The demolition of Lauttasaari apartment buildings was approved by the city council

The demolition of the four houses received a blessing, and five-story houses will rise in their place.

In Lauttasaari The houses located at the intersection of Katajaharjuntie and Luoteisväylä can be demolished under the new apartment buildings. The Helsinki City Council decided on the matter on Wednesday.

The buildings to be demolished are about 60 years old. Two three-story houses are on Katajaharjuntie, a detached house and another three-story house are on Luoteisväylä.

The new plan enables the construction of four new apartment buildings. The increase in the number of residents is about 130 people, and the place will be replaced by houses with a maximum of five floors.

The initiative for the plan change came from the plot owners.

New according to the plan, communal yards will be built on the plots. Parking is placed under the patio cover.

A small part of the park strip located at the intersection of Luoteisväylä and Laukkaniementie will be turned into a street to organize driving connections.

The schedule for demolition and construction of new houses is not yet known.