Disappearance of little Kata, the DNA of all the occupants of the former Astor hotel was taken: the reason and what is happening

A really important news is the one that has arrived in the last few hours for the disappearance of the little girl kata. The investigators asked for the consent of all the witnesses to take the DNA and in the last few hours they have taken these samples, in order to then be able to compare them.

The Prosecutor’s Office itself is carrying out all the investigations for this strange and heartbreaking disappearance. I am well 18 long days that no one has news of the baby.

Yesterday, Tuesday 27 June, was really important for the case. This is because agents have DNA taken of all the people who have heard as witnesses these days.

None of them are rejected. There are 132 occupants of the former Astor hotel, including 42 children. All agreed to give the genetic sample. The investigators also took the DNA of the mother and father of Kata.

For her however, they managed to get it from some objects found at home. The purpose is precisely to analyze them, even with the objects found in the various inspections of the structure, to have a breakthrough on the case.

Meanwhile, the police are at work, viewing surveillance footage from across the city. They hope they can find some Images important, to be able to help in the investigation.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

Kata is only 5 years old and has been missing since the afternoon of June 10th. Her mother to go to work, had entrusted her and her younger brother to one Unclebut shortly after returning, she realized that her daughter was gone.

Before reporting the incident, he waited 4 long hours. When the agents understood the seriousness of the matter, they started all the searches for the case, but at the moment there is no useful information that could lead to a breakthrough.

The police have listened to the inhabitants of that abandoned hotel, have checked the cameras in the area and have scoured the hotel several times. However, Kata is not found neither alive nor deceased. Everyone prays for a happy ending for her.