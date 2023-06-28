Diego Sousai

Whether you’re navigating a busy city, working a demanding job, or sweating it out at the gym, your trusty water bottle is often your constant companion. The convenience of having a sip of water at your disposal is invaluable and it is still a very eco-friendly practice. But have you ever stopped to think about the health risks associated with your beloved water bottle? And the amount of bacteria it can carry?

A surprising revelation from waterfilterguru.com suggests that your reusable water bottle can house an average of 20.8 million colony forming units (CFUs) of bacteria.

To put things in perspective, that’s about 40,000 times more microbes than you’d find on a toilet seat! This alarming figure forces us to take a closer look at what is really going on inside our water bottles and the potential dangers we expose ourselves to.

The ideal, experts point out, would be to wash the water bottles after each use. As this is very difficult — mainly because we usually use the bottle when we are out of the house — the tip is to thoroughly clean the container at least three times a week.

Hot water and detergent are the main “weapons” against bacteria stored in reusable water bottles. Soak the container in the mixture of warm water and detergent. Pay special attention to the lids. If they have threads, use a clean brush to scrub between the cracks.

If you are used to using that bottle to drink water, avoid putting other types of drinks in it, especially sweet ones. Sugar can accelerate the growth of bacteria and lead to health problems.























