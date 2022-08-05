Kitchen Champion DivisionDirk Kuyt has had a painful debut as head coach in professional football. The 42-year-old Katwijker saw his club ADO Den Haag lose 4-0 to Heracles Almelo.

The final score in Almelo was already on the scoreboard after 44 minutes. Marko Vejinovic already scored the opening goal for Heracles in the fourth minute with a beautiful free kick, which is back at the second level of the Netherlands after seventeen years in the Eredivisie. Via two goals from the experienced attacker Samuel Armenteros, in minutes 22 and 34, Heracles even quickly took a comfortable 3-0 lead. Shortly before halftime, Nikolai Laursen also made it 4-0 for the team of trainer John Lammers, who must guide Heracles back to the Eredivisie after last season’s unexpected relegation after a dramatic end of the season. ADO Den Haag can take revenge for its own audience next Sunday, when FC Den Bosch comes to visit the Bingoal Stadium in The Hague. That match will be played in an empty stadium, after the enormous disturbances in and around the stadium during ADO Den Haag – Excelsior (4-4, 7-8 after penalties) on May 29. Heracles Almelo will resume the competition in ten days with the away match at Jong FC Utrecht. See also Jasikevicius, successful leader

ADO’s players leave after they have thanked the accompanying fans. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Willem II – Young PSV 1-1

Willem II, which, like Heracles, was relegated, started the season with a 1-1 draw against Jong PSV. Mathijs Tielemans made the opening goal in Tilburg in the 57th minute on behalf of the team of trainer Adil Ramzi, who took over from the transferred Ruud van Nistelrooij in the PSV promise team. The lead for Jong PSV did not last long, because Max Svensson made the 1-1 on behalf of Willem II in the 62nd minute. Kevin Hofland’s team went on the hunt for the winning goal in the last half hour, supported by the fanatical crowd on the King Side, but it did not fall.

PEC Zwolle, the third club to be relegated from the Eredivisie last season, will start the new season on Sunday at 12.15 pm with the home game against De Graafschap.

VVV Venlo – Almere City 3-0

Rick Kruys had a great debut as a trainer of VVV-Venlo. His team won 3-0 against Almere City in Covebo Stadium – De Koel, where Alex Pastoor is the trainer. Kees de Boer opened the score after seven minutes, after which Sven Braken doubled the lead in the 32nd minute. Due to a somewhat unfortunate own goal by Damian van Bruggen, it also became 3-0 in the 70th minute for VVV, which has the difficult away game at De Graafschap on the program next week.

FC Eindhoven, which played play-offs for promotion in May, won the Brabant meeting at FC Den Bosch with 1-3. The striker Naoufal Bannis hired from Feyenoord scored in minute 8 and 33 for Rob Penders' team, with Collin Seedorf's 0-2 in between. In the 52nd minute Anass Ahannach did something in return on behalf of FC Den Bosch, but Jack de Gier's team did not get any further than that for its own audience.

FC Dordrecht – Roda JC 0-2

Roda JC also started the season with a great away win: 0-2 at FC Dordrecht. Jurgen Streppel saw Bryan Limbombe and Guus Joppen score in the first half at the Krommedijk in Dordrecht.

NAC – Helmond Sport 1-0

NAC Breda certainly did not convince at the start in front of its own audience, but did win 1-0 against the ambitious Helmond Sport, where Tom Beugelsdijk was not yet present due to his suspension for gambling. Odysseus Velanas scored the winning goal for NAC in the 53rd minute, where attacker Kaj de Rooij received a red card in the 83rd minute.

TOP Oss – Young FC Utrecht 3-0

TOP Oss will look back on the start of the new season with a good feeling. The coach Kristof Aelbrecht, who came over from PSV, saw Jearl Margaritha score after eleven minutes, after which Justin Mathieu scored in the 34th and 84th minute from a penalty for the home team.

Dirk Kuyt. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker

