Women’s Colombia had a tough exam against Australia, before the U-20 World Cup

The Colombian U-20 Women’s National Team had a new warm-up friendly prior to the World Cup in the category that starts next week in Costa Rica.

This time he faced his similar from Australia. The match ended 3-2 in favor of the Australian team.

They get ready for the debut

Colombian national team sub 20

The match was played behind closed doors at the Ricardo Saprissa Aymá Stadium. The Colombian goals were the work of Maria Camila Reyes and Wendy Bonilla.



In the afternoon the players Linda Caicedo, Gabriela Rodríguez and Gisela Robledo will arrive in Costa Rica to have the complete group.

The Colombian team will debut this Wednesday, August 10, against Germany at 12:00 noon, our country’s time.

Colombia formed with: Natalia Giraldo; Ana María Guzmán, Kelly Caicedo (Estefanía Perlaza), Ángela Barón, Yirleidis Quejada (Yunaira López); María Camila Reyes (Wendy Bonilla), Liced Serna (Mary José Álvarez), Ilana Izquierdo, Mariana Muñoz (Juana Ortegón); Karla Torres and Ingrid Guerra. DT: Carlos Paniagua.

FCF PRESS SPORTS

more sports news