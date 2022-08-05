Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Women’s Colombia had a tough exam against Australia, before the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Colombian women's team

Selection Colombia vs Australia.

Selection Colombia vs Australia.

They met this Friday in a preparation match.

The Colombian U-20 Women’s National Team had a new warm-up friendly prior to the World Cup in the category that starts next week in Costa Rica.

See also  Rodolfo applies the "open door" policy to the "White" list

This time he faced his similar from Australia. The match ended 3-2 in favor of the Australian team.

They get ready for the debut

Colombia selection

Colombian national team sub 20

The match was played behind closed doors at the Ricardo Saprissa Aymá Stadium. The Colombian goals were the work of Maria Camila Reyes and Wendy Bonilla.

In the afternoon the players Linda Caicedo, Gabriela Rodríguez and Gisela Robledo will arrive in Costa Rica to have the complete group.

The Colombian team will debut this Wednesday, August 10, against Germany at 12:00 noon, our country’s time.

Colombia formed with: Natalia Giraldo; Ana María Guzmán, Kelly Caicedo (Estefanía Perlaza), Ángela Barón, Yirleidis Quejada (Yunaira López); María Camila Reyes (Wendy Bonilla), Liced Serna (Mary José Álvarez), Ilana Izquierdo, Mariana Muñoz (Juana Ortegón); Karla Torres and Ingrid Guerra. DT: Carlos Paniagua.

FCF PRESS SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Womens #Colombia #tough #exam #Australia #U20 #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

UFL shown with new gameplay trailer focusing on goalkeepers and long range shots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.