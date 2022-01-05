The director of a gas processing plant in Kazakhstan’s Zhanaozen was detained. About it informs news portal zakon.kz.

According to the financial monitoring agency, the head of the enterprise unreasonably raised gas prices. A pre-trial investigation has begun. In addition, the head of the site for electronic trade in this type of fuel was detained.

It is noted that the “Kazakh Gas Processing Plant” supplies liquefied gas to a significant part of the country and supplies the Mangistau region, where riots took place on the eve of rising prices.

Protests in Kazakhstan against the rise in fuel prices began on January 2. In some cities, protesters called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics. On January 4, protesters clashed with security forces on Republic Square in Almaty, and riots broke out in other cities of the country. In Alma-Ata and in the Mangistau region, for the period of the state of emergency from January 5 to 19, a curfew was imposed from 23.00 to 7.00.