A couple of weeks ago we were given the first image and teaser of john wick 4which is presumed to be the definitive adventure of the character played by the popular Keanu Reeves. This one has pretty much done everything since it’s a killer, and now there’s only one question left for fans, is there a chance to take it into space?

Recently, the team at comic book met with the director Chad Stahelsky, and that is precisely where they asked him the question already formulated. Surprisingly, the creative did not deny the possibility that this was going to happen at some point. And it is that since the franchise is totally exaggerated, at this point it would not be surprising to see the character travel to space.

Here is his statement:

There is a distinct possibility that it can. I don’t know if she would be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Maybe as a fan, I think the world of John Wick is fun and interesting. But the sky is the limit. We’re not coming from an existing IP, so I don’t have to follow the plot of Batman. I can do anything. If the producers, including me in the studio, somehow got really smart quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we run it. Yes. Anything can happen. If Fast and Furious can, I’m sure we can. It may take a little longer, but let’s stay grounded for now and try to keep up the good work here.

Remember that john wick 4 debuts the next May 24, 2023.

Via: comic book