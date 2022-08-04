With protections pending to be elucidated and the work unfinished, the director of Fonatur, Javier Mayalready commits with residents of the southeast that the profits from mayan train will be used to increase pensions for the elderly.

According to a video of a meeting with residents of Pomuch, Campeche, held on June 28, May assures that the financing of the pensions will come from earnings from the train, which she did not explain how they would be obtained.

“How much is their pension right now, Carlos? Three thousand 800 bimonthly. Next year the pension is going to increase, the pension is going to go up to four thousand 650, next year, in the 23rd, and in the 24, the pension is going to be six thousand pesos every two months, that is, each year the pension is going to increase. Where is that resource going to come from, that money that 10 million 300 thousand respectable older adults now receive (that) Do they receive their pension? Where is it going to come from? From this Mayan Train project,” May said, according to a video of the meeting.

The owner of Fonaturwho has also promoted actions of the train as part of his campaign to win the Morena’s candidacy for governor of Tabascoheld various information meetings in June with residents of the communities through which the Mayan Train will pass.

His offer to pay the increase in pensions with earnings from the train contradicts the plan announced by the President of the Republic himself in the sense that the proceeds from transportation will cover military pensions.

The Mayan Train was declared by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a work of national security and assigned military officers the coordination of the work.

May has been joined at briefings by lawmakers and state officials; In some cases, houses have even been formally handed over to families who have been relocated due to the works.

“We met in #Campeche with ejidatarios from Pocboc, Pomuch, Ruiz Cortínez, Lázaro Cárdenas, Carrillo Puerto and San Juan Carpizo to inform them about the Mayan Train and the benefits it will bring to the people. There is a lot of enthusiasm and hope with this great Government project from Mexico,” he wrote that same day on his Twitter account.

We recommend you read:

The visit was recorded in a video where he can be heard assuring that in the government of the former President Enrique Pena Nieto the pension for older adults was only 1,065 pesos because they stole the money.

“Before that money did not come to the people. How much did they give when Peña Nieto was there? How much was the pension he gave them? How much did they receive? One thousand 65 pesos. Now how much do they receive? Three thousand 800 pesos and it will increase , year after year the pension increases, it is that before they stole the money, we have to say it, they stole, they plundered the Country.

Now the robbery is over, it’s over, because it goes directly to the beneficiaries, there are no more intermediaries,” he said.