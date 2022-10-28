Pd, Letta: “There is an opposition that has nothing of the opposition and that has already moved the tents to the majority camp”

“In January, just enough for an in-depth reflection, we will have a manifesto of values ​​and principles, the result of the overall work. A moment later we will discuss among the members, as indicated by the statute, with a vote” to ensure that two candidates go to the primaries “for which I thought about the date of March 12”. Enrico Lettato the leadership of the Democratic Party, confirms the date of March 12 for the primary to choose the new secretary.

Then Letta attacks, without mentioning him, Matteo Renzi: “We are always available to dialogue with the rest of the opposition, but we do not let ourselves be fooled. There is an opposition that has nothing of the opposition and has already moved its tents to the majority camp. Those who spend their time ad attacking the opposition is just a crutch of the majority, “he said, implicitly referring to Italia Viva.

Pd: Letta, a ‘compass’ for the nodes we have in front of us – “We have to implement many initiatives: I am thinking of the beautiful one in Bologna, three years ago. I am thinking of our European work, our role in Europe has changed, everything has changed compared to 2007. Free initiatives that each of us can and he must take on. But I also think about a job that I am putting my hand to and which will be called La Bussola that allows everyone to tackle the knots we face, made in such a way as to be able to be all traced and leave a result “. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Pd: Read, membership of the constituent path on paper and online – “Membership to the constituent path both on paper and online”. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Pd: Read, you can participate in the congress until the last moment – “I propose that we can join the constituent congress until the last useful moment. To allow only those who are registered tomorrow morning would be to restrict participation”. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Pd: Read, first ‘phase of the call’, then candidacies – “The first step of the process is the call, an appeal to participate. And a promise: that the appeal is to decide, not to act as spectators”. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party. “From here we will move on to the choice of candidates”, added Letta.

Pd: Read, winning congress because no one knows the winner – “For the first time in the history of the Democratic Party we will have a congress, which will give life to the new Democratic Party, in which the winning constituent congress is exactly the one in which it is not yet known who will win it. It is not a trivial thing, it has never happened between us. In every congress, when it began, we already knew who would win it. The outcome was already decided “. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party. “The constituent congress is winning because it is not yet known who will win it”, added Letta.

Pd: Letta, both modern, you need a strong legitimizing leader – “The constituent process must have objectives: true and real openness; renewal; participation. All concepts that are in the definition of the Democratic Party”. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party. “To build a modern party, because we have been overtaken by others in terms of modernity. We must be a more modern party and a leading group, a secretary or a secretary, who must get out of the way with a strong legitimacy that allows us to do this long. crossing of the desert “, added Letta.

Regional: Read, applications respectful of territorial indications – “The goal of the path is that the country is passionate about it. We must all be convinced of this path. In these days I have had many stresses on times and methods. Of course these solicitations were a bit interested. What I propose is that that I, arbiter and guarantor, I think can make the party evolve into a new Democratic Party “. Enrico Letta said this to the leadership of the Democratic Party. “Knowing that this need will occur partly at the outcome of the congress, but partly even before. Some regions will vote within the same time as the congress and we will have to be within this path. In Lazio, Lombardy, Friuli and Molise we must put projects in the field for which we are determined to be respectful of the territorial realities. Lazio has gone against the trend with respect to the national situation. in Lazio we have grown, thanks to the work of Nicola Zingaretti. We must go to the management and political proposal of these four regions respectful of the work done on the territory, without negotiation between the leaders with choices that are then made to glide over the territories “, added Letta.

