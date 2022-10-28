New nuclear power plant in Piedmont, there is an agreement with the government

The government Melons as soon as he takes office, he has to deal with the serious energy crisis in place, the sanctions imposed on the Russia for attacking Ukrainecaused a reaction of Putin and the prices of light And gas they got up putting in trouble families And businesses. To deal with the emergency, the new executive also thinks about the construction from new nuclear power plants safe. Giorgia Melons he did not mention it in the two speeches of parliamentary installation because the issue is delicate and divisive. But instead of him, the new Minister of the Environment, Gilberto, announces it Pichetto Fratin: full speed ahead towards nuclear power. Obviously that of new generationwith a high degree of safety.

The center-right proposal, however, also has many opponents and putting this project into practice is not going to be easy. In aid of the new government comes the governor of Piedmont Alberto Cirioalso from Forza Italia as the minister who took over from Cingolani: “The central there we host. Now Piedmont is stronger, it is no longer the Cinderella of Italy “, exults President Cirio, who makes it known that” he is gone in Rome to fight and have a executive that he spoke Piedmontese “. His message has been heard, indeed I am five ministers coming from that Region: Pichetto Fratin (Environment), Daniela Santanchè (Tourism), Paolo Zangrillo (Public administration), Guido Crosetto (Defense) e Giuseppe Valditara (School).

