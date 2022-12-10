18:28

Good basket Radovic making use of the body on Johnson. 27-20, less than seven minutes to rest

18:27

Generous Trice waiting for Diop’s drop after the block, coming out with a bigger advantage. 25-20

18:27

Jelínek opens the UCAM marker in the second quarter from free throws. Three shots that go inside. 23-20, 8:21 for the break

18:26

Johnson suspension. 20-20

18:21

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 20-18 Real Betis Basketball

18:20

Another 2+1, now from Hill. Put the extra. 20-18 to 26 seconds to finish the first quarter

18:20

Jelínek triple! 20-15, last minute of the first quarter

18:19

Poor balance and triple stepping on Johnson, so they go up two points. 17-15

18:18

Indeed, the basket is valid. The extra goes inside. 17-13, 2 minutes from the end of the first period

18:16

Foul on Evans. They don’t give the basket, but Casimiro asks that it be checked. The truth is that it seemed like a clear continuation

18:13

Free kicks for Pustovyi. Inside both. Enter Diop for him. 10-17 at 2:39 to finish the first quarter

18:11

BJ Johnson, taking advantage of the fact that Pustovyi cannot risk. Trice scores a long hold. 10-15, 3:30 to end the first quarter

18:10

Another triple from McFadden! 13-8

18:09

Pustovyi’s second foul after five minutes of play. Sito, as is customary with him, does not change at the moment and takes risks. Gerun hits one of the free throws. 10-8, 5:04 to end the first quarter

18:06

Terrific triple from Evans. Be careful how hot it is. 10-7

18:06

Pustovyi offensive rebound followed by a basket. 10-4

18:05

UCAM attacks quickly and Rojas scores with advantage. Sneaky Evans. 8-4, 7′ to finish the first quarter

18:05

Bad university balance this time and Pustovyi’s lack of Gerun in the shot, which goes inside. His Ukrainian compatriot misses the additional. 6-2

18:04

Another triple! Now Anderson and almost from the same site as McFadden before. 6-0

18:03

McFadden triple! 3-0

18:02

Ball in the air!

18:02

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Trice, McFadden, Rojas, Anderson and Pustovyi.

Real Betis Basketball: Evans, Bertans, Johnson, Kurucs and Gerun.

18:00

Ryan Luther, one of the doubts today in a possible return, will finally not play

17:57

In three minutes we get to UCAM Murcia – Real Betis Basketball, match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Endesa League