Morocco resisted against Portugal and managed to qualify for the semifinals. A historic feat for being the first African representative to reach that stage in a World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, who started on the bench, says goodbye to the World Cups with his team.

The Al Thumama stadium was lit when the 90 minutes of the match between Portugal and Morocco were over. The deafening cry echoed the feat that had been experienced on the field: for the first time an African team qualified for a World Cup semifinal.

One goal was enough for ‘The Black Eagles’ to continue their feat in Qatar 2022. A career in which they had already beaten top-level teams such as Belgium and Spain.

Morocco handled the game as if the squad had played hundreds of quarterfinal matches. The Africans were forceful and defended with an impetus seen in few teams in the tournament. They made resistance their flag.

Again, Portugal entered the field without one of its great figures. The cameras focused on Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. And the expectations were set on how his replacement, Gonçalo Ramos, would perform.

This time, the equation of the Portuguese coach, Fernando Manuel Costa, did not have the desired effect. The lusos could not score.

Moroccan joy contrasted with Ronaldo’s sadness. The striker quickly left the field in tears. And he left a message between the lines: the World Cup in which he was not the protagonist and in which he was charged with controversy could be “goodbye” to his team.

Morocco managed to prevail in the first 45 minutes. The first half was gone and the Africans surprised the Portuguese defense. En-Nesyri rose into the air in an impressive leap that helped him head the ball hard. The Portuguese goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, went out to intercept the Moroccan cross but was left halfway before the shot from the Sevilla forward that ended up inside the net.

Portugal had the ball, but lacked strong ideas. And when Morocco snatched it away, he impregnated power, speed and played well. He made the ‘Seleção das Quinas’ suffer with his quick counterattacks.

The Portuguese wanted to go into the first half with the peace of mind of a draw. And they were close to getting it. Bruno Fernandes, demanded, sent a center that became a shot on goal. The ball hit the crossbar and left Portugal at a disadvantage for the first 45 minutes.

The second part began and a short time later the image that many were waiting for was seen: Cristiano Ronaldo came out to warm up. The already flagship of Portuguese football entered the field of play after 51 minutes.

Portugal tried. He kept looking to handle the ball and circulate it quickly. And, unlike the first half, Morocco failed to forcefully cut off their advances.

Bono’s bow was being shot from different sides. Ramos finished off with a header, but without power. Later, Fernandes did it from outside the area, but the ball went outside the three sticks.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo had a one-on-one with the Moroccan goalkeeper who sought to define with a shot at the near post. Bono, with a very good performance, stopped the ‘7’ attempt.

Morocco ended with his heart in his hand. And she managed, in Doha, to be the first African representative in a World Cup semifinal.

News in development…