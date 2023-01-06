13:48

Doornekamp steals it from Pustovyi and the Canadian finishes the counterattack. 37-37 in just two minutes

13:47

Of two now McFadden. Well found by Radovic. Eight points in a jiffy. And come Marcelinho. 37-35

1:46 p.m.

Another triple from McFadden! There is not a minute of the third quarter. 35-33

1:45 p.m.

Marcelinho triple on the other side. 32-33

1:45 p.m.

McFadden triple! Shooter exit denied, but yours-mine with Pustovyi and inside. 32-30. Ugh, already Pustovyi’s third foul

13:44

Sito chooses his trusted quintet of recent weeks to start the third quarter: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi

13:28

REST | UCAM Murcia 29-30 Lenovo Tenerife

13:26

Vidorreta timeout to play the remaining 16 seconds of the horrible first half. 29-30

13:26

And come free throws. Now for Trice. Inside both. 29-30, 16 seconds to rest

13:24

Two free inside Shermadini. 27-30

13:23

Sakho at free kick. How much pace is missing from the match. Hit and fail. 27-28 at 1:38 from halftime

1:18 p.m.

UCAM has been playing nothing for a long time and making many defense fouls. Free kick now Marcelinho. he puts them in 26-28 at 2:34 of halftime

1:17 p.m.

Shermadini equalizes from free kicks. 26-26

1:17 p.m.

Again free throws for Jaime Fernández. He misses again, but the second one does go inside. 26-24 at 3:50 rest

13:14

McFadden extracts oil from a very complicated action. Two free throws. Put both 26-23 at 4:02 intermission

13:13

Free kicks for Jaime Fernández with the UCAM in bonus. Fail both. 24-23 we continue at 4:22 from the break, but there is a fight on the rebound and the alternating arrow favors the Canary Islands

13:07

Another triple from Trice! UCAM takes the lead at 6:11 from the break. 24-23

13:06

Free kicks for Rojas. They go in and out. 21-23

13:03

Step back from Trice to score a three-pointer around timeout. Hopefully it’s the action that makes it click. 18-23. Radovic basket in the next attack. Now it is Vidorreta who stops it after only three plays. 20-23 at 6:57 of the break

13:01

Another deficient defense of the block and continuation that ends with a mate at Shermadini’s pleasure. Sito calls a timeout with 7:43 left in the second quarter. 15-23

13:00

Two free throws for Sastre. Fail and stick. 15-21

12:59

Bomb inside Radovic. Of the few who have some inspiration. 15-20

12:58

Another of Marcelinho traced to those of before. Four in a row. 13-20

12:54

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-18 Lenovo Tenerife

12:54

Terrible end of the first quarter. Trice goes to the bench shaking his head and inadvertently giving a high five

12:53

Another SAME from Marcelinho. Trice is unrecognizable. 13-18

12:53

Very easy Marcelinho, very nerdy Trice. 13-16

12:52

Long rebound that ends in a counterattack from Radovic. 13-14, just over a minute to finish the first period

12:51

Marcelinho comes in, Marcelinho nails it. 11-14

12:51

Two free throws for Radovic, Tenerife is on bonus. Put both 11-12, 2:28 to end the first quarter

12:48

It goes up to an unsportsmanlike foul. Diop hits both of his free throws. 9-12 at 3:16 to finish the first quarter, the ball is still from Murcia

12:46

Strong lack of Guerra to Diop under the basket. It is reviewed in case it was unsportsmanlike

12:45 p.m.

Three-pointer from Doornekamp. 7-12, 4 minutes from the end of the first quarter

12:41

2+1 by Guerra with a second foul by Pustovyi, who is still on track and scores in the next action. He continues adding Fitipaldo. 7-9 after more than five minutes of the match

12:41

Good almost three-pointer from Fitipaldo after a direct block. 5-4 after almost four minutes of the game. Both teams very failing

12:37 p.m.

By centimeters Pustovyi to Doornekamp and to the limit of the shot clock. 5-2

12:35 p.m.

Two free throws now for Fran Guerra. First points of the Canary Islands. 3-2 after a minute of play

12:34 p.m.

Posting Anderson to Doornekamp. 3-0

12:34 p.m.

Pustovyi is missing on the basket attempt and two free throws. put one in 1-0

12:33 p.m.

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Davis, Anderson, Luther and Pustovyi.

Lenovo Tenerife: Fitipaldo, Fernández, Cook, Doornekamp and Guerra.

12:32 p.m.

Ball in the air!