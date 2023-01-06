13:48
Doornekamp steals it from Pustovyi and the Canadian finishes the counterattack. 37-37 in just two minutes
13:47
Of two now McFadden. Well found by Radovic. Eight points in a jiffy. And come Marcelinho. 37-35
1:46 p.m.
Another triple from McFadden! There is not a minute of the third quarter. 35-33
1:45 p.m.
Marcelinho triple on the other side. 32-33
1:45 p.m.
McFadden triple! Shooter exit denied, but yours-mine with Pustovyi and inside. 32-30. Ugh, already Pustovyi’s third foul
13:44
Sito chooses his trusted quintet of recent weeks to start the third quarter: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi
13:28
REST | UCAM Murcia 29-30 Lenovo Tenerife
13:26
Vidorreta timeout to play the remaining 16 seconds of the horrible first half. 29-30
13:26
And come free throws. Now for Trice. Inside both. 29-30, 16 seconds to rest
13:24
Two free inside Shermadini. 27-30
13:23
Sakho at free kick. How much pace is missing from the match. Hit and fail. 27-28 at 1:38 from halftime
1:18 p.m.
UCAM has been playing nothing for a long time and making many defense fouls. Free kick now Marcelinho. he puts them in 26-28 at 2:34 of halftime
1:17 p.m.
Shermadini equalizes from free kicks. 26-26
1:17 p.m.
Again free throws for Jaime Fernández. He misses again, but the second one does go inside. 26-24 at 3:50 rest
13:14
McFadden extracts oil from a very complicated action. Two free throws. Put both 26-23 at 4:02 intermission
13:13
Free kicks for Jaime Fernández with the UCAM in bonus. Fail both. 24-23 we continue at 4:22 from the break, but there is a fight on the rebound and the alternating arrow favors the Canary Islands
13:07
Another triple from Trice! UCAM takes the lead at 6:11 from the break. 24-23
13:06
Free kicks for Rojas. They go in and out. 21-23
13:03
Step back from Trice to score a three-pointer around timeout. Hopefully it’s the action that makes it click. 18-23. Radovic basket in the next attack. Now it is Vidorreta who stops it after only three plays. 20-23 at 6:57 of the break
13:01
Another deficient defense of the block and continuation that ends with a mate at Shermadini’s pleasure. Sito calls a timeout with 7:43 left in the second quarter. 15-23
13:00
Two free throws for Sastre. Fail and stick. 15-21
12:59
Bomb inside Radovic. Of the few who have some inspiration. 15-20
12:58
Another of Marcelinho traced to those of before. Four in a row. 13-20
12:54
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 13-18 Lenovo Tenerife
12:54
Terrible end of the first quarter. Trice goes to the bench shaking his head and inadvertently giving a high five
12:53
Another SAME from Marcelinho. Trice is unrecognizable. 13-18
12:53
Very easy Marcelinho, very nerdy Trice. 13-16
12:52
Long rebound that ends in a counterattack from Radovic. 13-14, just over a minute to finish the first period
12:51
Marcelinho comes in, Marcelinho nails it. 11-14
12:51
Two free throws for Radovic, Tenerife is on bonus. Put both 11-12, 2:28 to end the first quarter
12:48
It goes up to an unsportsmanlike foul. Diop hits both of his free throws. 9-12 at 3:16 to finish the first quarter, the ball is still from Murcia
12:46
Strong lack of Guerra to Diop under the basket. It is reviewed in case it was unsportsmanlike
12:45 p.m.
Three-pointer from Doornekamp. 7-12, 4 minutes from the end of the first quarter
12:41
2+1 by Guerra with a second foul by Pustovyi, who is still on track and scores in the next action. He continues adding Fitipaldo. 7-9 after more than five minutes of the match
12:41
Good almost three-pointer from Fitipaldo after a direct block. 5-4 after almost four minutes of the game. Both teams very failing
12:37 p.m.
By centimeters Pustovyi to Doornekamp and to the limit of the shot clock. 5-2
12:35 p.m.
Two free throws now for Fran Guerra. First points of the Canary Islands. 3-2 after a minute of play
12:34 p.m.
Posting Anderson to Doornekamp. 3-0
12:34 p.m.
Pustovyi is missing on the basket attempt and two free throws. put one in 1-0
12:33 p.m.
starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, Davis, Anderson, Luther and Pustovyi.
Lenovo Tenerife: Fitipaldo, Fernández, Cook, Doornekamp and Guerra.
12:32 p.m.
Ball in the air!
