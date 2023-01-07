19:05

Amorebieta’s first shot that ends with a corner kick in favor of the visitors. Min. 2′

19:03

The match begins at Enrique Roca.

19:02

Minute of silence at the Enrique Roca for the death of the mother of the Real Murcia delegate.

7:00 p.m.

The visiting team counts among its starters Eneko Jauregi, who has scored eight goals. he is one of the top scorers in group II of the First Federation.

18:53

Despite their good run, the team that visits Enrique Roca this afternoon is one of the worst teams in the away category. This season, they have only taken six points away from home.

18:52

SD Amorebieta have been on a good run in the league competition, without losing since October 23, when they lost by just one goal on their visit to Castellón.

18:49

Real Murcia has won three straight games at home, the last time they did not win was in the match against Osasuna Promises in which they lost 1-4.

18:48

On the visiting bench are Marino, Ewan, Xiker, Buján, Albisua, Juan Rodríguez, Iturraspe, Cantón and Toni Herrero.

18:48

SD Amorebieta comes out with Magunagoitia, Etxeita, Murua, Izeta, Seguín, Yriarte, Sibo, Víctor López, Rayco, Jauregi and Dorrio.

18:47

Serna, Gallego, Alberto López, Iván Casado, Manu Pedre, Armando, Carrasco, Zeidane, Miku, Arnau Ortiz, Loren Y Aguza are on the red bench.

18:46

We already have the XI grana. Real Murcia comes out with Joao Costa, Alberto González, Santi Jara, Pablo Ganet, Arnau Solá, Pedro León, Julio Gracia, Dani Vega, Íñigo Piña, Javi Rueda and Galindo.

18:44

Good afternoon and welcome to the live match of matchday 18 of First Federation Group II between Real Murcia and SD Amorebieta.