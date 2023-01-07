The movements in Club América have not yet stopped and before the transfer market closes at the end of the month there could still be some changes in the azulcrema squad and during the most recent hours there has been talk about the interest of Henry Martin by several clubs in the Old Continent, specifically in Spain.
The cream-blue scorer was summoned by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Aztec team and ended up being one of the best Aztec players in the tournament and was even able to score a goal.
With 29 years the ‘Bomb‘I would like to try my luck in European football, because due to his age he believes that it would be his last chance to play in Europe, in this situation, the Coapa board of directors would have informed the player that they would leave him as long as there was a consistent offer to leave him go out.
According to the portal i am eaglethe Mexican attacker would be wanted by the sporting gijon from the Second Division of Spain, a team that belongs to Grupo Orlegi, however, that would not attract attention because it is not very attractive to play in the Second Division.
While the other interested club would be Real Betis, a team where he also plays Andres Guardado and that has veteran strikers like Borja Iglesias Y Joaquinso it would be interesting to see him in the Betic team.
