21:38

The local team has tightened after each goal and the left wing with Suleiman has been one of the biggest dangers for the locals during this first half.

21:36

Goal from Ibiza, the locals close the gap thanks to a goal from Herrera. The player finished off alone after a pass from Suleiman who saw the player alone inside the area after going around the left wing with the ball. Min. 35′

9:35 p.m.

Yellow card for Lucas Alcaraz, the UD Ibiza coach is reprimanded due to continuous complaints. Min. 34.

21:31

Header in the corner, which Escandell deflects over the bottom line. The clearest play for the locals in this match. Min. 30′

9:30 p.m.

Arrival of Ibiza on the left flank with Fausto Grillo, who Pablo Vázquez flanked at a corner kick. Min. 30′

21:26

Goal for FC Cartagena. Borja Valle scores the second goal thanks to a cross from De Blasis from the edge of the area. Very good pass from the Argentine for Borja Valle’s double.

21:25

-Yellow card for Óscar Ureña for a tackle on Pape Diop. Min. 25′

21:21

Lucas Alcaraz’s team arriving at the Cartagena area, but without creating danger between Escandell’s sticks. Min. 21′

21:17

Throw-in for Efesé that rejects the local defense. Min. 17′

21:12

Joseda’s distant shot, which goes away from the albinegra goal. Min. 12′

21:10

Early goal from Efesé, which cheers up the game, although despite the goal, Ibiza is dominating these first ten minutes with arrivals that are centered on the left wing dominated by Suleiman.

21:09

First yellow card of the match, it was taken by Pêpê for a tackle on Suleiman. Min. 9′

21:07

Arrival of the locals from the left with a shot from Suleiman, Escandell diverted to a corner kick. Min. 7′

21:06

Ibiza responds to the goal with a shot that goes over Escandell’s goal. Min. 4′

21:03

Pablo Vázquez finishes off with a header and Borja Valle takes the opportunity to score the first goal of the match.

21:03

Goooool from Efesé the Albinegro team took the lead from a corner thanks to a header from Borja Valle. Min. 2′

21:02

First attack for FC Cartagena.

21:01

The game begins in Can Misses.

20:56

The local team has gone two games in a row without winning at Can Misses, the main stadium where they have taken the points, since 12 of the 16 points achieved this season have been at home.

20:54

Ibiza is on a losing streak of four straight games lost and five without winning. Cartagena surpasses this streak with six games in a row without knowing the victory in the league competition.

20:53

Cartagena visits the bottom team, UD Ibiza holds the 22nd position with 16 points compared to 33 for Efesé.

20:50

On the local bench: Germán, Fran Grima, Nolito, Javi Vázquez, Morante, Juan Ibiza, Kaxe, Julis, Coke, Chanza, Álvaro and Isma Ruiz.

20:49

The UD Ibiza XI: Fazuto, Martín, Diop, Grillo, Herrera, Bogusz, Ekain, Appin, Escobar, Suleiman and Joseda.

20:48

On the albinegro bench: MArc Martínez, Alcalá, Ferreiro, Ortuño, Sanghyeok, Feuillassier, Sangalli, Iván Calero, Sadiku, Jansson, Sergio Díaz and Djaka.

20:47

The XI of FC Cartagena: Aarón Escandell; Datkovic, Olivas, Pablo Vazquez; Iván Martos, Pêpê, Miguelón, De Blasis, Mikel Rico; Borja Valle and Urena.

20:44

Welcome to the live stream of the match between UD Ibiza and FC Cartagena on matchday 25 of the Second Division.