London, England.- A great goal from the Japanese Kaoru Mitoma in the final discount allowed Brighton to eliminate the current champion Liverpool 2-1, this Sunday in the round of 16 of the English Cup. The Reds continue in a negative dynamic and were left in Brighton one of his great options to end this season with a title.

It is the third consecutive season that the defending FA Cup titleholders have been dismissed in the round of 32. In 2020-2021 it had happened to Arsenal and in 2021-2022 to Leicester.

The team led by jurgen klopp they took the lead after half an hour into the game with a counterattack goal from Harvey Elliott, who was already decisive in the previous round against Wolverhampton (1-0). But before the break (39), in a poorly cleared corner, a volley by Tariq Lamptey from 22 meters was deflected by Lewis Dunk, mistaking goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup/@EmiratesFACup

When it seemed that the duel ended in a tie, after the Brazilian Fabinho saved himself from the red card in a tackle from behind, the local goal arrived. In a foul, the ball reached Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán, who hung up for Mitoma to control and eliminate Joe Gomez before scoring without dropping the ball with the outside of his right foot (90+2).

Author of six goals and two decisive passes in the last eleven games, Mitoma is the symbol of the Brightonrecovered from the departure of its coach Graham Potter to Chelsea and which is now successfully led by the Italian Roberto de Zerbi.

“We have received two goals from set pieces, that cannot happen to us, in no way,” he declared. Klopp to Radio 5 Live, considering that his team “should have defended better”. “I don’t feel well. Over time we may see the positive, but we wanted to go to the next round. We can only congratulate Brighton”, the German coach resigned.

The Liverpool is already eliminated from the national Cups (FA Cup and League Cup) and in the Premier League it is barely ninth, 21 points behind leader Arsenal, so its chances of being champion are practically non-existent.

The only trick of being able to win a title at the end of the season now seems to be the theoretically most complicated one, the Champions League, where the team from Klopp has a highly demanding challenge in the round of 16 against Real Madrid (first leg: February 21, second leg: March 15), the defending champions of the continental crown.

The match between Brighton and Liverpool was the only one of the day with the presence of top teams in the FA Cup.