12:38

Min. 38 – Loren puts it for Aguza, leaves it for Armando. Finally the ball reaches Ale Galindo who shoots high.

12:37

Min. 36 – Aguza hangs it looking for Andrés Carrasco, but the Canarian defense takes it out.

12:33

Min. 33 – The corner is safe, the paprika defense clears.

12:33

Min. 32 – Atlético Paso has had it! The Canarian team put it from the right, Borjas Martín prolongs it and when Armiche was going to finish off, Alberto González sends a corner.

12:32

Min. 32 – Loren Burón takes a blow to the head, who is being treated along with Mitsuki from El Paso (player on loan from Vissel Kobe).

12:28

Min. 28 – Armando had it! Long shot from the captain, who left it to Loren, but he goes wide.

12:28

Min. 27 – Match controlled at the moment for Real Murcia. The local team tries to create a game, presses the stands, but Mario Simón’s team is very organized.

12:24

Min. 23 – Atlético Paso tries to come up, which now has a foul in its favor. Agoney puts it, Murcia clears and the rejection for Aridane ends in a foul by the canaries.

12:19

Min. 19 – Santi Jara was looking to hang it, but Luis Arellano clears it. You need them.

12:18

Well, you have already achieved the most difficult part: opening the can. The penalty was very clear, it was like a “rookie” there Mitsuki grabbing and taking Piña to the ground.

12:16

Min. 15 – GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL MURCIA! ANDRÉS CARRASCO GOAL TO MAKE IT 0-1! Carrasco tricked goalkeeper Luis Arellano, and Real Murcia went ahead.

12:15

Andrés Carrasco is going to throw it away…

12:15

Min. 14 – Penalty in favor of Real Murcia! Mitsuki commits it on Íñigo Piña after a corner!

12:11

Min. 11 – Loren Burón tried it on the left, Mitsuki stole it and the pepper “19” ended up committing a foul.

12:10

Min. 10 – Yellow for Sergio Aguza. The game has been equalized after a good start by the pepper growers.

12:06

Min. 5 – Real Murcia tried to handle it on the left, but the connection between Loren and Arnau did not end up having an effect. Only the side was planted in front of the Paso Atlético goalkeeper.

12:03

Min. 3 – Jara tried! Ball that fell on the front after throwing a lateral free kick, but it went wide to Almansa’s.

12:02

Min. 2 – Try to dominate Real Murcia, becoming the owner of the ball from minute one.

12:01

Jumping the protagonists to the artificial turf of the Municipal… how beautiful is the commemorative shirt of Atlético Paso, dark in color and warm motifs (image referring to the Cumbre Vieja volcano)!

Real Murcia wears a green shirt along with white pants and socks.

11:59

A very healthy atmosphere in La Palma, with a good reception for Real Murcia in the preview and applause when the Grana team took to the pitch at the Municipal de El Paso. How we like the Cup!

11:57

And this is the eleven that Mario Simón brings into the fray! Íñigo Piña does not rest even in Copa…

Antonio Gallego, Alberto López, Alberto González, Íñigo Piña, Arnau Solà, Armando Ortiz, Sergio Aguza, Ale Galindo, Santi Jara, Loren Burón and Andrés Carrasco.

On the bench will be Joao Costa (ps), Manu Pedre, Pablo Ganet, Zeidane Inoussa, Miku Fedor, Dani Vega and Arnau Ortiz.

11:56

Let’s go with the elevens! We start with Atlético Paso!

Luis Alberto, Eneko, Pelón, Ayoze, Óscar, Mitsuki, Robe, Agoney, Armiche, Aridane and Borjas Martín.

Leo Mendes (ps), Guti, Bolaños, Piera, Barri, Raúl, Loic Williams, Álex Cruz, Oca and Dawda will be on the bench.

11:54

Mario Simón has left several players on the ground. In addition to the injured Javi Rueda, Mario Sánchez and Pedro León, with discomfort, goalkeeper Miguel Serna, central defender Iván Casado and midfielder Julio Gracia have been left out of the squad:

Simón challenges the second grana unit “Let them compete and show their worth,” says the Real Murcia coach about the players with fewer minutes who will play tomorrow in La Palma

11:51

The offensive reference of Atlético Paso, today’s rival of the granas, is Borjas Martín. The Palma striker spent half a season at Real Murcia, under the orders of Paco García. We leave you the interview we did during the week:

11:50

The Grana team, which will be represented by Antonio Pedreño and Paco Miró in the El Paso Municipal box, had to spend around €20,000 for this tie. Hopefully it’s at least worth it:

11:49

The last time the Grana team visited La Palma in the Copa del Rey was in 2005. The match against SD Tenisca, from the Third Division, ended up being won by the Canarian team on penalties. In that game Pedro León played, who in this case has stayed in Murcia out of the call:

11:48

In case of passing the round, the grana team will have a rival from the First or Second Division:

11:47

Historic day for the island of La Palma, where Atlético Paso wants to spoil the party for Mario Simón’s team. We leave you the preview of the meeting:

La Palma, a trap for Real Murcia The Grana team wants to stay alive in the KO tournament against a humble but expert enemy, who dreams of hosting a First Class team in the second round

11:46

Good morning from the island of La Palma! First day of the Cup for a Real Murcia that visits the famous “island of the Volcano”!