Chinese dictator Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November last year. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The American newspaper The Washington Post published a report on Tuesday (3), the result of six months of investigation, which indicated that diplomats and immigrant groups from China in favor of the country’s Communist Party (CCP) organized actions in San Francisco, California, to harass and silence protesters who were demonstrating against dictator Xi Jinping, during his visit to the city last year.

Xi was in San Francisco in November to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Washington Post team analyzed more than 2,000 photos and videos, interviewed more than 35 witnesses, authorities and analysts from the United States, had access to text messages from American security guards who worked for Chinese diplomats and used facial recognition software to identify those responsible for the attacks, among other records.

The American newspaper pointed out that protesters demonstrating against Xi were assaulted and attacked with flagpoles and chemical spray.

In addition, the newspaper found that the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles paid for accommodation and meals for supporters of the Chinese dictator so that they could participate in the intimidation actions, and Chinese diplomats hired at least 60 private security guards to protect them.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States told the Post that there had been violence against Xi supporters and that the allegations made by the newspaper’s sources were “purely political maneuvering, which China strongly opposes.”

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that the administration of President Joe Biden – who met with Xi during the dictator’s visit to California in November – was aware of the actions of counter-protesters.

“The efforts of the People’s Republic of China to harass and threaten individuals and undermine their rights to freedom of expression and assembly are unacceptable,” he said.