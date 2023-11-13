The European Union announced this Monday that it was extending sanctions against Chavista officials until May 2024. which includes senior officials of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, among them Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv).

(Also read: EU extended its sanctions against the Maduro Government until 2024)

These sanctions, unlike some of the American ones, are individual and mostly involve freezing assets and the impossibility of moving money. Cabello has responded by saying that the EU’s decision is due to an order from the United States.

Andreina Baduel, daughter of General Raúl Baduel. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

During a press conference, Cabello rejected the measures. “What does the European Union think,” he said, accompanied by other members of the ruling party, accusing the United States of being behind it. “Go wash your avocado,” he declared in a Venezuelan colloquial expression.

When questioned about whether, on November 30, Venezuelan opponents were still disqualified and political prisoners were not released, Regarding the deadline given by the US, he insisted that they are not due to pressure.

The European Union sanctions list is made up of Chavistas such as Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council; Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the Psuv and deputy of the National Assembly; Tareck El Aissami, former Minister of Petroleum and former president of Petróleos de Venezuela.

(You may be interested in: Carter Center Mission arrives in Caracas with a view to the 2024 presidential elections)

Iván Hernández Dala, general director of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM); Alexander Granko, director of the Special Affairs Division (DAE) of the DGCIM; Hannover Guerrero, second commander and chief of staff of the 35th Military Police brigade.

Teachers and pensioners demand decent salaries. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, Minister of the Interior and Justice; Néstor Reverol, Minister of Electric Energy; Tarek William Saab, Attorney General of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of Venezuela, among others.

The extension of the measures was approved by the European Council although the Government of Spain had requested that the sanctions be lifted, after the United States made some of its sanctions more flexible.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS