The concentration in front of Alesp was carried out against a R$10 billion cut in state education funding; government denies cut

Protesters held an act this Tuesday afternoon (28.Nov.2023) in front of the Alesp building (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo) against the privatizations of state-owned companies and cuts in education funding proposed by the Government of the State of São Paulo .

The demonstration was mainly attended by employees from the Metro companies, CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) and Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo), as well as teachers from the State’s official education network.

The protest is against state projects for the privatization of Sabesp, Fundação Casa, and Metro and CPTM lines. Teachers demand that the government back down from the proposal to cut around R$10 billion from the annual budget allocated to education in the State.

“The government wants to transform Sabesp into what they did with the electricity sector, subjecting the population to a blackout, while Enel [distribuidora privada de energia elétrica] has billion-dollar profits. This government wants to privatize the Metro, the CPTM, without respecting the people of the State of São Paulo”said the general secretary of Intersindical, Edson Carneiro Índio.

State deputy Márcia Lia (PT-SP) criticized the State government’s proposal to reduce funding for education from 30% to 25% of the public budget. “We cannot, in any way, accept Tarcísio [de Freitas, governador do Estado] take that money away from education. If they want money for their health, they should look elsewhere. Our schools are precarious, they need teachers, reform, they need management to actually invest in what is a priority”he said.

According to Adusp (Association of Teachers of the University of São Paulo), state PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 9 of 2023, from the São Paulo government, currently being processed in the Legislative Assembly, will reduce the budgetary allocation for education in the state by 16.5%. State. In terms of resources, the cut would mean a decrease of around R$10 billion per year in the area.

According to deputy Paulo Fiorilo (PT-SP), the government’s opposition parties today presented a plenary amendment to bill 1,501, of 2023, which promotes the privatization of Sabesp, which postponed the consideration of the issue on this 3rd (28 .nov).

“This week Tarcísio will not sell Sabesp, he will not privatize Sabesp. When do we need to pay attention? From December 5th, next Tuesday. Then things will catch on, because the private governor will want to hand Sabesp over to big businessmen”said Fiorilo.

With the presentation of the plenary amendments today, the bill, which is being processed urgently at Alesp, had to be returned to be analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Writing committees; Infrastructure; and Finance, Budget and Planning; which should delay the plenary vote on the proposal.

OTHER SIDE

In a statement, the State government said that the proposed privatization processes were approved in the last election by the population and that they are within the law. “It is important to highlight that such processes, in addition to having been democratically legitimized by the ballot box, are being widely discussed in the appropriate forum”, says the text of the note.

The State Department of Education, also in a note, informed that the Government of São Paulo is not proposing to reduce investments in the state education network, but rather to “decoupling” of up to 5% of the total 30% of the state budget allocated to education.

“The proposal opens up the possibility of partial or total relocation of the flexible 5% of the budget for the health sector, which is also a priority for the population, and would increase from the mandatory 12% of state revenues to up to 17%“, he said.

According to the folder, the “Flexibilization” would be an “innovative and efficient” way of optimizing public investments and expanding the quantity and quality of services offered to the population in two essential areas. According to the secretariat, the proposal is fully in line with the Federal Constitution, which provides for investment of 25% of the public budget in education.

With information from Brazil Agency