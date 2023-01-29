Minister of Justice said that punishment can reach 40 years of imprisonment in case of death of representatives of the Three Powers

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), said this Sunday (29.jan.2023) to want to create different punishments for those who attack democracy. According to him, executors of the acts remain with the current punishment. The organizers and financiers of possible attacks would face greater penalties.

The highest level of penalty would be used in cases with possible risk to the life of heads of the Legislative, Executive or Judiciary, the Three powers. In case of death of any of the representatives, the penalty suggested by Dino “it could reach up to 40 years of imprisonment”. The statement was made during an interview with GloboNews.

Dino detailed the call “anti-coup package”, a set of measures that would make it difficult to carry out extremist acts such as those on January 8th. According to the minister, the proposals have already been delivered to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

One of the central points of the project is the creation of a National Guard to take care of the security of Praça dos Três Poderes. The minister stated that the idea is to withdraw responsibility for security from the Esplanada dos Ministries of the Federal District government.

The formation of the Guard would take place through a public tender. The minister said that there is no forecast as to which branch will command this level, civil or military. “We still have a definition to be adopted by President Lula in the coming weeks”he stated.

the governor removed Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) made a series of mistakes that culminated in the invasion and depredation of the public property of the National Congress, STF (Federal Supreme Court) and Palácio do Planalto on the day of the invasion by right-wing extremists. For example, the The district government’s strategic plan did not include the proper positioning of armored cars and security forces on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The package would also bring a Provisional Measure that creates obligations for digital platforms to remove content that is considered illegal and anti-democratic. Dino said that the action establishes a period of 2 hours to erase the content and apply a fine after determination by the Judiciary. The model is similar to that adopted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) during the 2022 elections.

Here is a summary of what the “anti-coup package”:

what “creates obligations for platforms with regard to crimes” about the maintenance of publications considered illicit; A Constitutional Amendment concerning the creation of the National Guard;

to deal with the increase in penalties for crimes against the Democratic State of Law, in addition to proposing the creation of crimes, such as the attempt against the life of the Presidents of Powers; A law project which would aim to speed up the loss of assets of individuals and companies that participate in acts with agendas considered undemocratic.

In the same interview, Dino also spoke about the crisis faced by the Yanomami people. He said there was a need to investigate a possible “intentionality” of the situation. “It is not possible to directly or indirectly murder 500 children and not have a clear, sharp, transparent and quick response”.

Adults and children in the village suffer from malnutrition and poisoning by components of illegal mining. Dino determined on Monday (January 23) the opening of a PF (Federal Police) inquiry to investigate the case.