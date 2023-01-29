Atlas Air will receive on Tuesday (31.jan) the last Jumbo made by the North American company, of the freighter model

THE boeing will deliver the last Jumbo 747 on Tuesday (31.jan.2023), after 54 years in the air. The freighter model will be delivered to Atlas Air.

The American company had informed that it would end the manufacture of the model in November 2021. In 2022, it delivered 5 more 747 models – out of 524 deliveries of commercial aircraft, in total.

The last Jumbo left the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington State, on December 6, 2022. Delivery makes the fate of the factory uncertain. The site was built to house the Boeing 747 assembly line.

The model has been manufactured since 1967, having taken off for the 1st time in January 1970. During this period, 1,574 planes were produced by the company. The model had more than double the capacity of the planes of the time, from 350 to 400 seats.