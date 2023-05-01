Dina Paucar It shook the national artistic environment last Sunday, April 23, when it announced its official retirement from the stage after more than 30 years of validity. During all this time, the folk singer established herself as one of her best in her musical genre, mainly thanks to the success of the song “How cute are your eyes.”

He even announced a massive concert at the Gran Teatro Nacional and many commented that it could be his farewell to the public. However, the artist herself referred to this fact again and she took the opportunity to clarify it.

Dina Páucar assures that her retirement will not be effective yet

Dina Páucar touched on the subject of her retirement again and pointed out that this has not yet materialized, since she still has agreed commitments in the coming months. Likewise, she specified that her presentation at the Grand National Theater will not be her official farewell to the stage.

“I think that I am saying goodbye on May 12 was misrepresented a lot. That was not the case, at no time did I say it and I prefer to clarify that… I cannot leave because I have already agreed commitments. So, we have to meet them as good professionals that we are,” he said.

“They ask me if I have ever thought about retirement; I say yes, that I am evaluating it, that I am working emotionally because I do not know what that day (retirement) will be like. That is going to shock me a lot and I am just working for that”, expressed for RPP.

