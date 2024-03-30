Not even with the fifteen clocks that have put her in check, President Dina Boluarte was able to meet the announced time for her long-awaited message to the Nation. Boluarte addressed the Peruvian people at three in the afternoon, three hours after what was agreed, in a video recorded with his ministers, in a panoramic shot that curiously did not allow us to see his wrists, the visual focus of public opinion in the last weeks.

With the image of Túpac Amaru in the background (a precursor of Peruvian independence, descendant of the Incas), Boluarte did not address the central issue of the accusations against him: an alleged ill-gotten origin of his expensive watches, including a Rolex of 19 thousand dollars. “On the recommendation of my lawyer, I am not going to testify on the issue of the watches until I testify before the Prosecutor's Office,” said the president.

The successor of Pedro Castillo, whose vice president she was and whom she succeeded after the president's failed coup d'état, had recently said that all her possessions are the result of her effort and work. She then blamed the press. “Since when does a sector of the press care about what the President wears or doesn't wear?” she asked herself. “I hope it is not because of a sexist or discrimination issue,” she warned.

He also sent a message to the Attorney General, Juan Carlos Villena, who accused Boluarte of hindering the investigations by not appearing at the proceedings. “There has never been rebellion on my part against the tax investigation. On the contrary, I have appeared to collaborate so the measure is arbitrary and disproportionate,” he said about the raid on his house and the presidential office carried out during the early hours of this Saturday.

Citizens watch the televised speech, this March 30 in Lima. Sebastian Castaneda (Reuters)

“It was surprising how the door of my home was broken into even though not enough time had passed for the members of my family to get up from their rest, get dressed and open the door,” complained the woman who has governed Peru since 15 months ago, with a very low approval level. According to her it has emerged, Boluarte slept in the Palace while one of her children was at her home, in the Lima district of Surquillo, when agents from the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (Diviac) broke in looking for evidence. In addition to the watches, she is being investigated for an alleged crime of money laundering when she presided over the Apurímac departmental club.

This Saturday, Perú Libre, the party that brought her to power, presented a vacancy motion against her due to permanent moral incapacity after gathering 26 signatures from parliamentarians. Regarding a possible vacancy, Dina Boluarte called “on democratic congressmen to defend the rule of law. “No to manipulating the vacancy or early elections.”

Beyond the fact that Peru Libre has taken a firm step to achieve the departure of the president, the political groups with the most seats in Congress have decided to support Boluarte and insist that the raid was a “disproportionate” measure. Among them, the parties of Renovación Popular, Alianza para el Progreso and Fuerza Popular. “Once again the presidential institution is affected by the lack of a timely response, but also by dark interests that seek to destabilize the constitutional order (…) on more than one occasion the search procedures are a mere spectacle, they do not determine “no type of criminal responsibility,” reads the statement from Fuerza Popular, heir to Fujimorism.

Although a sector of the population has given the President the finger, Boluarte still has solid support in Parliament. Finally, the lawyer appealed to Quechua to close her speech: “Manan suwanchu kani [no soy una ladrona]”.

