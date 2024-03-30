According to orders issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)this 2024 different banknotes and coins will stop circulating in the Mexican national market, so we will tell you immediately which ones they are.

It should be kept in mind that the Following are the copies of banknotes belonging to 5 families that, by order of Banxico, will be withdrawn from the national market:

*Family B (issued in 1993): includes the 50 new peso bill with the image of Nezahualcóyotl, and the 100 new peso bill with the image of former president Plutarco Elías Calles.

*Family C (issued in 1994): includes the 50 new peso bills with the image of José María Morelos y Pavón; that of 100 new pesos with Nezahualcóyotl; that of 200 new pesos with the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, and that of 500 new pesos with the image of Ignacio Zaragoza.

*Family D (issued in 1996): the designs of the C family, with the only change in the name.

*D1 Family (issued in 2001): includes the thousand peso bills with the image of Miguel Hidalgo.

*Family F (issued in 2006): includes the 20 and 50 peso banknotes made of polymer, as well as the 500 peso banknotes with the image of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.

Banknotes and coins will say goodbye in 2024: collect or exchange this cash that will no longer circulate / Photo: Freepik

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that not only will the aforementioned banknotes cease to circulate in the Mexican market in 2024, but so will metallic coins. of family B and family C coins.

In this vein, family B coins began to circulate in Mexico in 1993, expressed in “new pesos.” For their part, the C family coins were put into circulation starting in 1996, and are expressed in “pesos.”

Banknotes and coins will say goodbye in 2024: collect or exchange this cash that will no longer circulate / Photo: Freepik

Banxico begins the withdrawal process of the new 20 peso bill

For its part, it should be remembered that a few months ago the Bank of Mexico announced the withdrawal process of the new 20 peso bills, which were put into circulation in the Mexican national territory in September 2021.

It is in this way that, given the unexpected decision of the Bank of Mexico on the withdrawal of the new 20 Mexican pesos billthere are many people who have doubts in relation to this, one of them being when this monetary specimen will stop circulating in the national market.

It is in this way that, according to what was reported by the Mexican central bank, the withdrawal process of the new 20 peso bill in the national market is expected to end in 2025, that is, in approximately one year.