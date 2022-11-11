EFQ Friday, November 11, 2022, 9:27 p.m.



Dimovil, Mercedes-Benz dealer in the Region, will exclusively exhibit one of the most anticipated cars of the year: the new Smart #1. It is the first fully electric compact SUV in the history of the brand that perfectly combines the latest technology with the quality that has always characterized the German brand.

The car can be visited from November 21 to 25 at the Dimovil facilities in Murcia, located on Av. Juan Carlos I. During the five days, the dealership will launch exclusive test drives of the vehicle for all its customers, who will have the possibility of knowing first-hand all its characteristics and functionalities.

The new Smart #1 is a vehicle called to revolutionize the electric segment. It has a range of up to 440 km (WLTP) and a super fast DC charging battery that, with 150kW, goes from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Its exterior design aims to transport drivers directly into the future. Among its features, the 19-inch wheels with checkered design, its CyberSparks led+ headlights and the panoramic roof stand out. In relation to its interior, the vehicle presents high-definition digital screens and a large package of assistants and security.

Smart driving based on safety



The vehicle is equipped with intuitive and intelligent functions to make driving safer and more efficient. This includes everything from autonomous emergency braking to evasive maneuver assistants. It is worth highlighting its Fatigue Detection system, which uses eye tracking technology to control eye fatigue and the level of fatigue.

In addition, they have developed an intuitive digital ecosystem that prioritizes the driver’s experience through the Artificial Intelligence voice assistant. With this function you can control the rest of the applications, such as the browser or the music player.

It also comes standard with a package of integrated services that covers everything from roadside assistance (RSA) to warranty and wear items for different periods of time or kilometres.

Smart #1 can now be booked through Dimovil. You can also request an appointment by phone or on its website for more information about the vehicle.