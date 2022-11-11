It was 1993 when the preview of Red41 The silent Death. It was September and the pictures of that all Italian game for Amiga, made by a team of (then) talented guys, who had called themselves DigitalWarp, it impressed the readers very much.

Unfortunately Red41 never came out and nothing more was known about the project … at least until today. Daniele Pompo, one of the members of the development team, has indeed alpha version published of the game in the English Amiga Board, the reference community of the Amiga scene, in the section with the requests for rare games, also publishing the reference to the article at the time in which he talked about the work done up to that moment.

The two floppies that make up Red41 The silent Death can be downloaded from here and from here.

Unfortunately Pompo only managed to recover the penultimate version of the game, the one without enemies and without collectible coins. The last one seems to have been lost forever, due to the demagnetization of the floppy disk on which it was crammed. Pity.

Of course, don’t expect a 100% finished title. However it is always interesting to see recovered games vanished into thin air. In this case, the existence of a playable version makes the finding even better.