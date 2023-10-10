La Dimayor announced this Tuesday the dates and times of the Colombia Cup semifinals, and the lack of available dates forced the calendar of the League’s round-robin phase to be rescheduled.

In the original calendar that Dimayor published at the beginning of the year on its website, The last day of the regular phase, in which the eight qualifiers for the home runs will be known, was scheduled for the weekend of November 5.

However, the large number of postponed matches and the crowded Colombian soccer calendar have forced the scheduling of all official competitions to be moved. In fact, the Colombia Cup semifinals were originally supposed to be played on October 5 and 19.

The two semifinals of the Colombia Cup will not be simultaneous

According to the dates and times announced by Dimayor, The first finalist of the Cup will be known before the other semifinal series begins.

The first to enter the competition will be Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional. The first leg will be played on Thursday, October 19, at 8 pm, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, and the second leg, on Wednesday, November 1, at the same time, at the Atanasio Girardot.

The other semifinal will be played by Millonarios and Cúcuta Deportivo. The first match will be on November 2, one day after the first finalist is known. It will be in El Campín, from 8 pm.

The return match was scheduled for Sunday, November 5, at 5 pm, at the General Santander stadium, which forces Dimayor to move the last date of the regular phase of the League.

The semifinals of the Cup force the League to move



The problem now for Dimayor is that this would force the start of the home runs to be postponed, which was scheduled for November 8, and, according to the original calendar, there is only one Wednesday available, the 15th, one day before Colombia plays against Brazil in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. That is, The championship would not end on December 10.

The original dates of the Cup final were November 2 and 22. The home runs were on November 8, 12, 19, 26 and 29 and December 3, and the League final, on the 6th and 10th of the last month of the year.

Programming of the Colombia Cup semifinals

Pereira vs. National

Departure: Thursday, October 19, 8 pm, in Pereira

Return: Wednesday, November 1, 8 pm, in Medellín

Millionaires vs. Cucuta

Departure: Thursday, November 2, 8 pm, in Bogotá

Return: Sunday, November 5, 5 pm, in Cúcuta

SPORTS

More Sports news