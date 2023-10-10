Our correspondent reported that the Commander of Central Command, General Michael Corella, had confirmed that “the arrival of these highly capable forces to the region is a strong signal of deterrence, if any party hostile to Israel thinks about trying to take advantage of this situation.”

The Israeli army also confirmed, on Wednesday, the arrival of the first American plane carrying ammunition to Israel.

The Israeli army said in a statement: “A plane carrying advanced munitions landed at night at the Nabatim base. The munition is designed to allow large strikes and prepare for additional scenarios. We are grateful for American support and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this difficult period. Our enemies know They shared that cooperation between armies is stronger than ever, and is an essential part of ensuring regional security and stability.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Defense ordered the USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group to sail to the eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the surprise Hamas attack.

The battle group is accompanied by approximately 5,000 sailors, gunships, cruisers and destroyers.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden ordered “additional support” for Israel following the Hamas attacks, according to what the White House announced, noting that Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that additional American military aid is on its way to Israel.

The US presidency said in a statement that Biden and Netanyahu “also discussed existing efforts to ensure that Israel’s enemies do not believe that they can or must exploit the status quo.”

The statement also stated, “The President ordered additional support for Israel in the face of the unprecedented terrorist attack by Hamas.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement, “The United States government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition.”

He added that he directed the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and that Washington was working to strengthen fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

He added that sending American ships, aircraft, and aid to Israel “reflects the strong American support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people.”