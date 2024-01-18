The Women's League 2024 it is a fact. Dimayor cHe confirmed that it will start on February 17 and the champion of the tournament will be known on October 18, despite the fact that the money promised by the president's government, Gustavo Petro, it has not been delivered.

On August 16 of last year and at the ceremony for the women's soccer team, which reached the quarterfinals of the Australia and New Zealand World Cup Petro indicated that it would provide $8,000 million to hold the contest.

And the money?

“For the first time in history, the Nation's budget will allocate almost 2 million dollars for the existence of a professional women's soccer league. In next year's budget, which the Congress of the Republic is discussing today, there is a small item but it is the first in history,” the President said at that time.

The president warned that he wanted to allocate $10,000 million, but that due to fiscal restrictions, $8,000 million would be allocated.

However, Jaramillo, in announcing the start of the tournament and the League system, warned that that money has not entered.

“Dimayor would put between five and six billion, the government eight billion and that has not materialized. The clubs would put most of it,” said President Jaramillo.

In its first part, the League will have a round-robin tournament, then the home runs will be played and 15 teams will participate.

“We have had approaches with the Ministry of Sports. The same president, Gustavo Petro, announced important support for women's football. We have not specified it, but that issue is still there. It doesn't mean that these days or starting the championship, that can happen,” said Jaramillo.

