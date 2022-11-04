Friday, November 4, 2022
Dimayor resolves complaint from Bucaramanga to Pereira: points for whom?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 4, 2022
in Sports
0


Pereira vs. Grass

Pereira vs. Grass

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Pereira vs. Grass

The disciplinary committee issued a resolution in this controversial case.

The Dimayo Disciplinary Committeer resolved this Thursday the complaint of the Bucaramanga against Pereirain the controversy that was generated by the alleged irregularity in the sports activity of the Matecaña team, after its liquidation process.

Bucaramanga demanded the match on date 20, which ended 1-3 in favor of the Pereira team, arguing that Pereira was not active to participate in the League and therefore in said match.

Points for Pereira

The decision could have an impact on the table, the classification and the home runs. However, the Committee was forceful in its decision.

His decision was to deny the complaint and ordered the disciplinary case to be archived. He clarifies that appeal and replacement resources proceed.

“Deny the claims made by the Club Atlético Bucaramanga SA in its match complaint against the Club Corporación Social, Deportiva y Cultural de Pereira for the alleged breach of paragraphs b) and j) of article 83 of the Single Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation, in the match played for the 20th date of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR II 20”, says the resolution.

Therefore, Pereira will begin his home run dispute, in Group A, this same weekend, without altering the development of the championship.

