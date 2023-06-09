Daniel Cataño, one of the most important players in the Millonarios campaign both in the League and in the Copa Sudamericana, was once again punished by the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee.

It should be remembered that Cataño had received a three-date suspension and a fine of 618,666 pesos, after responding to the aggression of a Deportes Tolima fan who entered the field and hit him from behind.

Because of that incident, the match between Tolima and Millonarios could not be played on February 12, the day it had been scheduled by Dimayor. The game was finally played 17 days later.

Expulsion of Daniel Cataño

Why was Daniel Cataño sanctioned now?

Now, the Disciplinary Committee of the championship imposed a new punishment on Cataño, for events that occurred during the match that Millonarios beat América 2-1, which left Alberto Gamero’s team on the verge of qualifying for the League final.

The midfielder scored Millos’ winning goal and when he came out to celebrate, he raised his shirt, just as another club reference, Jhon Mario Ramírez, did at the time.

The celebration was expensive for Cataño: the Committee decided to “Sanction Mr. Daniel Felipe Cataño Torres, a registered player of Club Azul & Blanco Millonarios FCSA (“Millionaires”) with a fine of eleven million six hundred thousand pesos ($11,600,000), for incurring in the offense described in article 69 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League Semifinal Quadrangulars, against Club América de Cali SA”.

The Single Disciplinary Code of the FCF establishes a sanction of ten monthly minimum wages for the player who lifts his shirt at the time of celebrating a goal.

However, this sanction does not prevent Cataño from playing Sunday’s match against Boyacá Chicó, in which Millonarios will seek at least a draw to ensure their presence in the final.

