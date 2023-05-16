The Dimayor announced this Monday the programming of the last date of the round-robin phase of the 2023-I League, in which the three remaining qualifiers for the semifinal home runs will be defined.

One day away from finishing this instance of the tournament, Millionaires, Águilas Doradas, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Alianza Petrolera have already qualified.

There are seven applicants for the three remaining boxes. Today, Boyacá Chicó, Santa Fe and Medellín are among the eight, but Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad, Junior de Barranquilla and Deportes Tolima also have mathematical options.

The entity decided that all the games of the last date are played at the same time: Wednesday at 7 pm. This, because not only the classification is at stake, but also the first two places in the table, which will put the teams that occupy them as seeded in the home runs, with a regulatory advantage in case of equality in points.

Bucaramanga vs. America, without VAR: Dimayor’s explanation

The fact that all the games are played at the same time gave Dimayor a logistical problem. One of the games will not have VAR. The ‘chosen’ was the one that Atlético Bucaramanga and América de Cali will play.

Tour of the VAR, Video Assistant Referee (Video Arbitration Assistant), in Colombian Soccer from the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium Photo: Nestor Gomez – CEET

In the publication on its website to announce the schedules, Dimayor explained the reason why there will be no VAR in that match:

“Derived from the simultaneity that the date 20 of the BetPlay DIMAYOR League I-2023 will have, where the eight (8) classified to the Semifinals will be defined, the technological capacity of the VAR has been expanded by 50% through three VOR addition to those commonly used. Due to the times of the competition, despite the efforts made, nine (9) of the ten (10) matches agreed for the last day will be covered, ”says the statement.

All League games have VAR since 2022. However, in the two tournaments last year, not all the games on the last date were simultaneous. Two were left at other times, which had no impact on the classification.

The game Bucaramanga vs. America does not affect the issue of the eight qualifiers (the first is eliminated and the second has already secured his box). The other games do have some incidence, including Pereira vs. Alianza Petrolera, in which the second is committed to the relegation zone, although that issue is defined in the second semester.

