U.S. Virgin Islands subpoena Musk in JP Morgan and financier Epstein case

The authorities of the US Virgin Islands sent a subpoena to entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk because of a lawsuit against one of the largest banks in the country, JP Morgan Chase, who is accused of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein organize the sexual exploitation of minors. This is reported Reuters.

It is noted that Musk was subpoenaed because Epstein “could refer or tried to refer” to the businessman when interacting with the bank. The authorities of the islands in the petition said that they tried to get in touch with Musk himself and his representative, but did not receive a response.

In March, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was subpoenaed for helping Epstein. The bank is accused of profiting from “human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation”, but the organization calls these claims unfounded.

Epstein was a client of JPMorgan from 2000 to 2013. For the past five years, he has been served despite the fact that he admitted his guilt to them on charges of organizing prostitution in 2008. Epstein committed suicide in August 2019 in a prison cell where he was awaiting trial.