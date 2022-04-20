The Colombian professional clubs meet today in an extraordinary assembly to resolve the situation of Cúcuta Deportivo, that he would be admitted again in the Dimayor, after having been disaffiliated due to his administrative crisis.

Cúcuta, whose new president is Eduardo Silva, and which is still owned by Augusto Cadena, is close to competing again, after the crisis that led him to lose sports recognition. After advancing its process to recover its sporting life, the club now only hopes that Dimayor gives it the go-ahead.

In the last ordinary meeting in March, it was decided to postpone the determination regarding the situation of Cúcuta Deportivo “due to the absence of a registered administrative body of Cúcuta Deportivo FC before the respective Chamber of Commerce”, Dimayor explained that day.

This Wednesday, from 2 pm, the very safe acceptance of Cúcuta as a member will be decided.

On the other hand, the clubs will have to decide if Cúcuta returns in category A or should do it from B. The general atmosphere is that he must do it from the second division.

Nevertheless, The discussion will continue around the request made by the club to receive the money that it stopped receiving during the time of its disaffiliation, and that correspond to income from TV rights.

For the money of TV

Starting at 9 am, the leaders will have an informal meeting in which the issue of the distribution of TV rights will be discussed once again, that has generated so many discrepancies in recent years. It is known that there are at least 3 proposals.

One is from Millionaires, who lead the position of the ‘big’ teams, who want the resources to be distributed according to the generation of subscriptions to the Win Sports + Channel. and the majority audiences. The clubs that generate the most audience want the biggest piece of the pie. “Nobody buys to see Envigado vs. Patriots”, said a manager consulted.

There is another proposal and it is the one that the Fortaleza club has been promoting for a long time, so that there is more sporting balance, by incorporating criteria based on the category in which they compete, be it A or B.

There are clubs that propose that it be an equitable distribution by rating, in exchange for ending the average, which is the system that defines relegation. This system, say the directors of some clubs, “favors the largest.”

A third proposal aims to do away with class A and class B teams, a classification that is given according to seniority as affiliates. Class A earn the same between them. The big clubs complain that a class A that is in the first division earns the same as a class A that is in the second.

A critical stance is also expected from several clubs towards the arbitration issue, the VAR and the technical instructor, Imer Machado.

