Thursday, April 21, 2022
Maria Sharapova is the bearer of surprising news

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Maria Sharapova

The beauty of Maria Sharapova outside of tennis.

Photo:

Instagram mariasharapova

The beauty of Maria Sharapova outside of tennis.

The former tennis player published the message on social networks.

María Sharapova continues to give what to talk about, despite having retired from tennis and not having such a hectic social life.

The former Russian tennis player published a message on social networks that left more than one surprised, especially to his fans and followers, who did not expect that news so soon.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz scores with Liverpool: see his new great goal in the Premier League)

The image says it all

At 35 years old, Sharapova posted a photo on a beach and announced the good news: her pregnancy.

Married to billionaire businessman Alexander Gilkes, Sharapova showed off her new status in photography.

The former athlete was repeatedly involved in a series of rumors about her pregnancy, more when she was dating Grigor Dimitrov, but this time it is true.

It may interest you: (Bielsa, Gareca or Alfaro for the Colombian National Team? Jesurún said this)

Sports

