Maria Sharapova is the bearer of surprising news

The beauty of Maria Sharapova outside of tennis.
The beauty of Maria Sharapova outside of tennis.
The former tennis player published the message on social networks.
April 19, 2022, 10:21 PM
María Sharapova continues to give what to talk about, despite having retired from tennis and not having such a hectic social life.
The former Russian tennis player published a message on social networks that left more than one surprised, especially to his fans and followers, who did not expect that news so soon.
The image says it all
At 35 years old, Sharapova posted a photo on a beach and announced the good news: her pregnancy.
Married to billionaire businessman Alexander Gilkes, Sharapova showed off her new status in photography.
The former athlete was repeatedly involved in a series of rumors about her pregnancy, more when she was dating Grigor Dimitrov, but this time it is true.
Sports
April 19, 2022, 10:21 PM
