Dimarco and goals from midfield: from Maradona to Recoba and Stankovic, what magic!

Dimarco, goal in midfield in Inter-Frosinone

The goal scored in Inter-Frosinone by Federico Dimarco will remain in the memory of many football fans. A crazy shot, kicked from 56 meters which surprised and beat the goalkeeper Stefano Turati.

“What if I wanted to shoot at goal? At first I saw Dumfries, then I saw the keeper out and in the end, thank goodness it came in otherwise I would have received a lot of insults that I can’t even imagine – the Nerazzurri player told Dazn – It’s one of my best goals.”

Magic with some precedents that come back to memory.

Dimarco and the goals from midfield: from Maradona to Recoba and Stankovic, what magic

At Inter, an artist in terms of high ballistics immediately came to mind: Chino Alvaro Recoba who in a match on the Empoli pitch (1-1) on 25 January 1998 scored a very similar goal from more or less the same position on the pitch.

The Nerazzurri colors saw another feat from sidereal distance, or rather two, signed by Dejan Deki Stankovic: in the Champions League on 5 January 2011 against Schalke 04 and two years (17 November 2009) first at Marassi against Genoa (the momentary 0-3 overtaking Amelia, then the match ended 0-5).

Not just Inter. Unforgettable Diego Maradona in Napoli-Verona in the ’85/’86 season: the Pibe de Oro mocked Giuliani.

Diego Armando Maradona (photo Lapresse)



And then there is Fabio Quagliarellaartist in the impossible goals and above all the one from midfield in 2007 in Chievo-Sampdoria.

In Rome no one has forgotten the feat of Alessandro Florenzi at Leo Messi’s Barcelona: he also scored a goal from midfield (from 55.5 metres, more or less the distance of Dimarco, but from the other side of the pitch) in the 1-1 Champions League draw against Barcelona at the Olimpico, beating a stunned Ter Stegen. A goal “from hands in the face, something that doesn’t happen every day”, the current AC Milan full-back then said.

See also The best memes of Barcelona's defeat against Bayern Munich, their elimination from the Champions League and the Europa League Florenzi’s celebration after the goal in Roma-Barcelona (photo Lapresse)



O Fabrizio Miccoli in a Palermo-Chievo 4-1 made the Rosanero fans explode.

And again: at the 2021 European Championship Patrick Schick, in the Czech Republic-Scotland, he managed to beat the British goalkeeper from midfield. Speaking of Englishmen, David Beckham was a specialist on the subject: for example, his lob from 50 meters against Wimbledon was adrenaline-filled for Manchester United fans too.

There would be many more examples. Without going back too far, it was a couple of weeks ago Harry Kane scoring from 50 metres: the Bayern Munich striker scored a lob in the 8-0 win against Darmstadt

