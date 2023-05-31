Soon Diletta Leotta will become a mother: the Dazn journalist is expecting a child from Loris Karius, the birth is expected in August. In an interview with Corriere della Sera she said she became pregnant two months after starting dating the 29-year-old footballer, whom she met in Paris.

Then she started fantasizing about the moment of childbirth, anticipating the release of her podcast “Mamma Dilettante” which will kick off on June 19, with guests being asked for tips on motherhood. Among the guests there will also be Michelle Hunziker, and then the Lucchese soccer player and goalkeeper Alice Pignagnoli: “Alice was a professional soccer player and she tells us an interesting aspect of being a mother by playing sports at a high level – said Diletta Leotta – Now she is in her second pregnancy, but the first she experienced while playing, she returned to the field 100 days after giving birth, having lost 17 kilos in three months”.

On Michelle Hunziker, who recently became the grandmother of little Cesare Cerza, she added: “Michelle fills the room with positivity, she told me she would accompany me to the delivery room to keep me company. She is a mother and a grandmother to be taken as an example ”.