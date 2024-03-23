





05:34 TikTok faces pressure from the United States. REUTERS – Given Ruvic

Sell ​​TikTok or face a total ban in the United States. This is the great dilemma that the owner of the video platform, the Chinese company Bytedance, could have, which is accused of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The US Senate must discuss the measure, which has already been approved in the House of Representatives, amid concerns that the Chinese government may be accessing the data of millions of users.