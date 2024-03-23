Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/23/2024 – 20:56

The number of deaths caused by heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro rose to eight on Saturday afternoon, the 23rd, according to Civil Defense. The body of a missing teenager was found in Teresópolis, a mountainous region of the state.

Rio has been facing storms since Friday. The Rio Alert System forecast indicates rain with lightning and occasionally heavy rain in the morning and afternoon of this Sunday in the city of Rio, including in the Mountain Region, where the victims are located.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a red alert of “great danger” for accumulated rain for the regions of Baixada, Noroeste, Centro Fluminense, Norte and the metropolitan region of Rio. The alert is valid until the end of Sunday night, 24 .

In Petrópolis, a house collapse in the Independência neighborhood, which occurred on Friday, killed four people. According to the National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts (Cemaden), the municipality recorded 258 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The other deaths occurred in Duque de Caxias, where a man drowned after the truck he was driving fell into a river; in Arraial do Cabo, a man was struck by lightning on the beach, in Pontal do Atalaia. The other victims – a child and a 14-year-old teenager – were buried in the rubble of houses that collapsed in Teresópolis. The information is from the Fire Department.

A 4-year-old child who was also missing in the city was found alive this morning. She was buried for more than 15 hours after a building collapsed in the Independência neighborhood.

The municipality's Civil Defense recorded 366 records of occurrences, 238 of which were landslides, due to the rain that began last Thursday, the 21st, until 4:10 pm this Saturday, the 23rd.

Across the State, the Fire Department was called to more than 100 incidents related to rain. At least 90 people were rescued alive. Occurrences also include tree cuts, landslides, landslides and floods.