





05:36 © France 24

The public complaint by a French actor about the abuse he suffered when he was young at the hands of his agent sparked hundreds of testimonies on social networks from men who decided to break the silence. Inspired by the #MeToo movement, which initially exposed sexual harassment and violence against women, the numeral #MeTooGarçons, which in Spanish could be translated as “Me too, guys”, is gaining strength in France.