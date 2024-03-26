How to forget her? The name may not mean much to many, but the C15 was and still is a commercial vehicle with a thousand uses, robust and reliable. Citroen stopped producing it in 2005, but even now you can still see some examples around. And with all the ailments due to age, he is now preparing to blow out 40 candles on the cake.

It was in fact 1984 when Citroen began its production in the Spanish plant in Vigo, collecting a success that saw the C15 reach the peak of one million units produced. It should also be underlined that Citroen created its first electric vehicle taking inspiration from the C15. It was an experimental model, of which only 402 units were produced equipped with a 13 HP electric motor and with a range of up to (very respectable) 100 km. Too bad about the batteries, too bulky and heavy to allow the vehicle to fulfill its main function. But that's how it was and how it was. However, if today we happen to come across an old C15, perhaps dented here and there and with the right wrinkles that are impossible to hide, a hint of a bow won't put a damper on the day.