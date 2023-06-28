Since last April, Colombians residing in the United States can process their digital ID at the 11 consulates that Colombia has in that country.

Until before the announcement of the Foreign Ministry and the Registry Office, compatriots could only process the physical ID at the United States consulates.

In April, the National Registrar, Alexander Vega, assured that the activation of this procedure in the United States is part of the tests to spread the use of the digital ID, even in the case of compatriots residing abroad.

So, It is expected that soon the digital ID can be processed in the countries of Latin America and Europe.

“We are already in the 11 consulates of the United States and soon we will be in the 121 Colombian consulates around the world with the digital ID,” said the national registrar on that occasion.

If you reside in the United States and are interested in processing your digital ID, These are the steps you must follow to obtain your electronic document.

The digital ID offers the impossibility of falsification or adulteration.

Step by step for the digital ID process

Nationals interested in processing their digital ID must go to one of the eleven consulates authorized for this purpose.

They can approach the Colombian consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Houston.

To start the process, they must make an appointment at the consulate and, once there, make a payment of 63.13 dollars, which is equivalent to a little more than 262,000 Colombian pesos.

At the consulate they will take your personal data, in addition to your fingerprint, signature and the photograph that will be used for the document.

Once you complete the process at the consulate, You will receive the password of your digital ID in your email.



When your document is ready, you can claim it directly at the consulate. Remember that the digital ID consists of a physical version and one that is activated through your mobile device.

Colombians who have a smartphone with an iOS or Android operating system connected to the internet can download the ‘Cédula Digital Colombia’ application in the App Store or Play Store.

After complying with security verifications through facial recognition or security pin, they will be able to carry their digital ID without the need for a Wi-Fi wireless network or mobile data.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME