Yesterday, Microsoft sent shock-waves around the video game industry with its announcement of its purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering $70bn. We here at Eurogamer have already offered our reaction with a Newscast Special. Now the tech experts at Digital Foundry have had their say.

Check out the video below for a special episode of DF Direct, starring Audi Sorlie, Alex Battaglia and John Linneman. The trio discuss the tech implications of the deal. Will we see Call of Duty technology shared widely with Microsoft’s first-party studios? With vast expertise across a variety of engines now within the bowels of Microsoft, will we see consolidation with regards to tech use? Will Raven Software emerge from the Call of Duty shadow to make its own games again?

All that and more is in the video below: