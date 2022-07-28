A single tweet from an unknown source or a half-hearted Reddit post is usually enough to shake the entire internet when it comes to GTA. The term “a grain of salt” has been completely annexed by these types of articles. But this information is slightly different. This time it’s the news medium Bloomberg that comes with a fresh load of information.

Well, for now nothing has been confirmed from developer Rockstar, but perhaps you can leave the salt alone. A pinch of pepper, then. According to Bloomberg one of the protagonists is a woman with a Latin American background. That in itself is not very shocking (because why not?), but it does indicate something else.

Not as gross as GTA 5

According to Bloomberg does it indicate that GTA 6 could be very different from its predecessor, especially in terms of the tone of the game. In the story mode of GTA 5 a lot of jokes were made that were actually just over the edge, especially in 2022. Let’s be honest: it wasn’t a game you could play with the sound on when your mother was around.

Due to the criticism Rockstar has received in recent years and the general change in society, GTA 6 become a lot friendlier and a lot more correct. Moreover, according to employees, it would be impossible to make a satirical version of America, since America in 2022 is already a satire in itself.

Is it bad that GTA 6 different from the predecessor?

You can read a TopGear article here. As long as there are enough cars in the game and there’s a big and beautiful open world to drive through, we’re actually 70 percent happy. Rockstar really knows what a huge amount of money there is to earn from the game, so they will make it an entertaining whole left or right, rest assured.

Release date GTA 6 not before 2024

According to Bloomberg is there a very rough schedule for development, but an exact release date for GTA 6 is not yet known from the sources. However, they can tell that it will take at least two years before the new GTA appears.

Earlier this year, a group of designers reportedly resigned from Rockstar because they were dissatisfied with how little progress had been made in development. So it may take a while. Also from a financial point of view it is attractive for Rockstar to earn a little more from the current GTA.