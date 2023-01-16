Finally, on January 15th, the long-awaited series of The Last of Us a HBO, which has been quite accepted by fans, to the point of saturating the platform within seconds of its release. In the end, there were somewhat divided comments, as certain elements of the story have been slightly changed to adapt to TV.

Here we talk about those found in the first episode:

– First, we have the introduction of the series, with people discussing the possible spread of viruses through fungi, indicating that not only cordyceps can infect people, but there are also others that can spread, although at the end the part is followed of the game.

– Sarah Miller has more of a background, as we can see her hanging out at school, visiting the neighbors, and getting the well-known watch that Joel gets for his birthday. Also, she is seen leaving the house and having the first encounter with one of the infected.

– In the game it is never mentioned that Joel is looking for his brother Tommy after the 20 years of timeskip, in fact, the only thing the protagonist did was survive, he did not care in the least to go after his brother.

– We are shown how Ellie is locked in a room, we also see how she meets Marlene and apparently, she finds out that she left her in a military school to keep her safe.

– Robert’s search is after a battery and not a set of weapons like in the game. Also, the way he dies is at the hands of Marlene herself, and in the title it is Tess who shoots him in the head after finding out that she sold her merchandise.

– When they find out that Ellie is infected they take it very calmly in the series, for their part, in the original material they get quite angry and are about to shoot her.

-Of course, since the spread of the virus occurred in 2003, they don’t use smartphones as they do in the game.

These are the first changes we see in the series of The Last of Us. Remember that every Sunday at 8 p.m. from Mexico there will be a premiere episode in HBO Max.

Via: HBO

Editor’s note: It certainly has its clear differences, but many of them are to clarify unresolved issues in the game. Also, while things happen quickly, that’s obvious because a series doesn’t have gameplay.