Soldiers from the Wagner group pose in a salt mine located in Soledar, a town where the toughest fighting has taken place in recent weeks. / REUTERS

There is a date in the life of Andrei Medvedev that he will regret for the rest of his life. It is July 7, 2022, the day the Wagner Group, the fearsome mercenary militia that only responds to the orders of its founder, the oligarch close to Putin Yevgeni Prigozhin, was placed under the command of the Wagner Group. That summer day last year, Medvede