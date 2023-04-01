“At the bottom there is room” continues to amaze fans week after week. Season 10 of the América TV series has brought new characters who are given something to talk about. Now, the released trailer of the next episode shows the protagonists in different situations. Diego, Francesca Maldini’s husband, will not be able to bear the ‘death’ of her lover, July will become jealous of Cristóbal’s new visit and Dalila will try to establish her power in Joel Gonzales’s workshop. Next, we leave you a guide to chapter 189 so that you do not miss any detail of the national production.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room”: July died of jealousy for Cristóbal’s ex-girlfriend who arrived from Spain

Preview of “AFHS” 10×189

When does “AFHS” 2023 chapter 189 come out?

“AFHS” Chapter 189 2023 Arrives this Friday, March 31. According to the recently published advance, Diego will cry inconsolably after learning of the “death” of “Victoria”, far from him. Given this, Alessia will tell Francesca that she saw her father. In addition, she sees July jealous of Cristóbal’s new visit. And, finally, Dalila will do her thing and change the name of Joel’s workshop with the help of Gaspar, ‘Teresita’s’ suitor.

YOU CAN SEE: “There’s Room in the Back”: Kimberly feels guilty and cries, but will she tell the truth about her ‘pregnancy’?

Where to see “In the background there is a place 10” LIVE?

“At the back there is room 10” can be seen LIVE by the signal america television. You just have to tune in to the national production at 8.40 pm, just after the reality show “This is war” and before “Maricucha 2”.

How to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE?

You can see “At the back there is room 10” totally FREE via ONLINE. To do this, you must enter the official page of America TVGOthe streaming service of América TV, where you can find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.

#quotAt #bottom #room #10quotchapter #América #time #series #FREE