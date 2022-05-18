BAO Publishing announced the imminent arrival of the ninth volume of DIEN BIEN PHUthe work of Daisuke Nishijima which is about to come to an end. It will be possible to buy the penultimate volume of the manga in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting starting tomorrow at the introductory price of € 8.90.

DIEN BIEN PHU vol. 9

Daisuke Nishijima’s manga on the Vietnam War approaches the climax of events, in this penultimate volume that traces the history of conflicts in the country starting from the last imperial dynasty in the nineteenth century. An epic tale, which makes historical rigor one of its strengths.

In the history of a people there are the reasons for the war. In the stories of its people, the fate of the conflict.

the ninth volume of the series Dien Bien Phu from Daisuke Nishijima.

Things changed completely after Hikaru Minami – the Japanese reporter involved in the Vietnam War – threw up the plans of the Princess – the very strong Vietcong warrior – during the Têt offensive in 1968. The events of the two, who are now about to come to the conclusion, are even more intertwined with the Story of one of the darkest chapters of the twentieth century.

The fictional plot reveals a timely historical reconstruction: Daisuke Nishijima confirms himself as a versatile style mangaka, who with his figures kawaii, cartoon and tender tells of a brutal, painful and violent war that at times takes on proportions from epic tale.

Dien Bien Phu vol. 9 is available in bookstores and comics from 19 May 2022

Daisuke Nishijima was born in Tokyo and is one of the most influential mangaka on the Japanese scene. He has made numerous manga, ranging between different genres without ever losing his style. In 2004 he was awarded the prestigious Seiun Award for Best Artist.